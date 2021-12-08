Early voting numbers strikingly low ahead of Shreveport’s bond election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Dec. 11, Shreveport city leaders will learn the fate of a mammoth $242 million bond proposal, which aims to improve and upgrade various aspects of the city’s aging infrastructure, from a new police station to installing intelligent traffic signals.

But according to staggering new numbers from the Caddo Registrar of Voters, hardly a fraction of registered voters in the city have cast a ballot, early or absentee.

As of Wednesday morning, 3,893 absentee ballots have been received by the registrar’s office. Only 632 people voted early in Shreveport. Combined, that’s 4,525 votes.

Dale Sibley, the registrar of voters in Caddo Parish, reports that figure is less than 2% to 3% of eligible voters in Shreveport. Combined, Sibley says the city fluctuates between 110,000 and 120,000 registered voters.

Early voting for Saturday’s election ended Dec. 4.

Click here for a complete list of voting locations for Saturday’s election. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

A complete breakdown of Shreveport’s bond proposal can be found here.

