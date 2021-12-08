Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Early voting numbers strikingly low ahead of Shreveport’s bond election

Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.(WILX)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Dec. 11, Shreveport city leaders will learn the fate of a mammoth $242 million bond proposal, which aims to improve and upgrade various aspects of the city’s aging infrastructure, from a new police station to installing intelligent traffic signals.

But according to staggering new numbers from the Caddo Registrar of Voters, hardly a fraction of registered voters in the city have cast a ballot, early or absentee.

As of Wednesday morning, 3,893 absentee ballots have been received by the registrar’s office. Only 632 people voted early in Shreveport. Combined, that’s 4,525 votes.

MORE ON THE BOND PROPOSAL
KSLA has one-on-one with Mayor Perkins about Shreveport bond proposal

KSLA talked with Mayor Adrian Perkins one-on-one to discuss the bond proposal, specifically, Proposition 3, which proposes about $64.7 million to go towards water, sewer, and drainage.

ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Adrian Perkins on Shreveport bond proposal
Shreveport 2021 bond proposal spurs mixed opinions

As the vote gets closer, there are mixed opinions on the propositions.

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
How money in the Shreveport bond proposal could help various city departments

Some of the propositions include money for public safety, streets, and parks and recreation, among other items.

2021 Shreveport bond proposal
How much Shreveport’s $242 million bond proposal could cost you

The $242 million price tag includes improvements, issuance, and insurance.

Sen. Paul on COVID stimulus checks: ‘There is no free money’, ‘it's a wrongheaded notion’
LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?

The proposal is broken up into five propositions.

Shreveport Government Plaza

Dale Sibley, the registrar of voters in Caddo Parish, reports that figure is less than 2% to 3% of eligible voters in Shreveport. Combined, Sibley says the city fluctuates between 110,000 and 120,000 registered voters.

Early voting for Saturday’s election ended Dec. 4.

Click here for a complete list of voting locations for Saturday’s election. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

A complete breakdown of Shreveport’s bond proposal can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
SPD investigating shooting on Marion Street.
Man shot in shoulder during fight over handgun

Latest News

Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for Bossier District One councilmember.
Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11
ELECTIONS 2021: District 1 Bossier City Council runoff candidates discuss changes they want to...
ELECTIONS 2021: District 1 Bossier City Council runoff candidates discuss changes they want to see
ELECTIONS 2021: Proposition 2 of Shreveport bond proposal
ELECTIONS 2021: Proposition 2 of Shreveport bond proposal
The Shreveport City Council met Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 to select someone to fill the District E...
Shreveport City Council leaves District E seat vacant; governor may have to make appointment