Dogs, pythons rescued from home in Bienville Parish after jailed homeowners reportedly left them with no food, water

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple animals were rescued from a home in Bienville Parish after the homeowners were jailed.

The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Dec. 6, deputies worked with the Humane Society of Louisiana and team members with the Jonesboro Animal Clinic to rescue the animals from a home in the 200 block of Bridges Road on Lake Bistineau. Officials say the animals belonged to Cody Murray, 27, and Heather Hodge, 27.

Multiple animals were rescued from a home on Lake Bistineau on Dec. 6, 2021. (Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Although the two were in jail at the time, police say they made no arrangements to have the animals cared for. Deputies previously got in touch with family members, who came and got some of the animals. Another family member was providing the animals with food and water until a plan could be made to move them.

Deputies initially had reason to believe there were 11 dogs, one cat, one iguana, one chameleon, and one python in the home. While searching the home though, they report finding five dogs and two pythons. The cat was not located, and the iguana and chameleon were found dead, the sheriff’s office says.

The pythons were taken to the Pet Star Animal Clinic in Bossier City. Warrants were issued for Murray and Hodge on 15 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Murray has been arrested and remain in jail with a $150,000 bond. Hodge is currently serving a felony sentence at the Caddo Parish Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

