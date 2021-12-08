Dog missing in DeSoto Parish after vehicle accident

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on their Facebook about a dog that got lost after a vehicle accident.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, a female Red Healer was ejected from a vehicle after an accident near Highway 175 and 3015. She has not been found since.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if the animal was injured. DPSO is asking anyone with information on the dog to contact (318) 872-3956.

