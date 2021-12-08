Getting Answers
Bossier City Council discusses new YMCA proposal

(WIFR)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new YMCA could be coming to Bossier City, just north of I-220. However, there’s some debate over whether the funds needed to do this involves tax payer money or not.

The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee released a statement saying they didn’t believe Bossier City residents’ tax dollars should pay for the estimated $30 million facility.

The proposal states while Bossier City would build and own the YMCA, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will operate the facility. The proposed location is in Brownlee Park.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 for an in-depth look at the proposal & what councilmembers have to say about it.

