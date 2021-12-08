Bossier City Council discusses new YMCA proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new YMCA could be coming to Bossier City, just north of I-220. However, there’s some debate over whether the funds needed to do this involves tax payer money or not.

The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee released a statement saying they didn’t believe Bossier City residents’ tax dollars should pay for the estimated $30 million facility.

The proposal states while Bossier City would build and own the YMCA, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will operate the facility. The proposed location is in Brownlee Park.

