Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting

Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop
Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop(Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man was arrested Monday in connection to the second deadly shooting that happened during Grambling State University’s homecoming festivities around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

RELATED STORY: Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Michael Reichardt, Zyheim Butcher, age 19 of Bastrop, was arrested in the Dallas - Fort Worth, TX area on Dec. 6, 2021, and transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Information from the affidavit says Butcher was arrested at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, TX.

Butcher was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set for $3,000,000.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
SPD investigating shooting on Marion Street.
Man shot in shoulder during fight over handgun

Latest News

Just six days before the 2020 Independence Bowl, it was scrubbed due to COVID-19. Fast forward...
I-Bowl again expected to generate millions in spending in Shreveport-Bossier City area
Elijah Collins, 20.
Natchitoches shooting incident leaves 1 injured; warrant issued for suspect
Health professionals reflect on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in ArkLaTex
Multiple animals were rescued from a home on Lake Bistineau on Dec. 6, 2021.
Dogs, pythons rescued from home in Bienville Parish after jailed homeowners reportedly left them with no food, water