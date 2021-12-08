Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

2021 USA Boxing Championship taking place in Shreveport

(KPLC)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2021 USA Boxing Championship is happening this week at the Shreveport Convention Center until Saturday, Dec. 11.

Over 1,300 boxers from across the U.S. are competing to become part of the next Olympic USA Team. However, only 125 boxers can take home the winning belts.

“So here we are crowning Team USA as we emerge from Tokyo from 2020 to 2021, and headed towards Paris in 2024. This is very vital in our program. We are producing more high performance athletes that will join our training program in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center. This is our next generation. These are our athletes that are headed toward Paris,” said Michael Campbell, manager of USA Boxing National Office Events.

This is the third time the championship has graced the state of Louisiana. The final competition matches will take place Saturday. For a schedule of times, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
FILE PHOTO
BAFB investigates possible security threat; gates now reopened
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU hires Frank Wilson as associate head football coach.
Frank Wilson named associate head football coach at LSU
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended