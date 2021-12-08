2021 USA Boxing Championship taking place in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2021 USA Boxing Championship is happening this week at the Shreveport Convention Center until Saturday, Dec. 11.

Over 1,300 boxers from across the U.S. are competing to become part of the next Olympic USA Team. However, only 125 boxers can take home the winning belts.

“So here we are crowning Team USA as we emerge from Tokyo from 2020 to 2021, and headed towards Paris in 2024. This is very vital in our program. We are producing more high performance athletes that will join our training program in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center. This is our next generation. These are our athletes that are headed toward Paris,” said Michael Campbell, manager of USA Boxing National Office Events.

This is the third time the championship has graced the state of Louisiana. The final competition matches will take place Saturday. For a schedule of times, click here.

