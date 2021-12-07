Warming up with limited showers this week

(KSLA) -Temperatures will be on the increase with little to no rain for a couple days. The rain will return again by Friday with our next cold front. This will help drop temperatures again by the weekend.

This evening will be nice to get out. You will want the jacket though. Temperatures will be cooling down to the 40s after sunset. Despite a few clouds around, there will be no chance for any shower activity.

Tonight will be cold again. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. Some areas may only cool to the upper 30s near 40 degrees. It will still be cold enough to warrant a jacket in the morning. There will also be a few passing clouds, but no rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be a couple nice days. There will be little to no rain. If anything, a quick sprinkle. I believe Thursday is the better day of there being some rain. There should still be intervals of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warming up each day though. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, then up to the mid 70s Thursday. You won’t need that jacket on these days!

Friday is looking to be a wet day. A cold front is moving its way in during the afternoon or evening and will bring in rain and storms. It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather. Rain chances though are up to 50%. Temperatures will get up to the upper 70s to lower 80s! This would likely break the record set back just one year ago!

The heat will not stick around too long. That cold front Friday will knock temperatures back down. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The front will likely bring some lingering showers Saturday, but I do not expect a washout. There’s a chance some areas do not get much rain at all. Therefore, I have lowered the rain chance to 30%. If the latest trends continue, Saturday will be dry with not much rain at all!

Sunday and Monday will go back to sunny skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so a little closer to seasonable heat. So, at least half of the weekend will be nice to enjoy! May want that jacket though!

Tuesday also looks to be on the dry side. There should not be any rain as the sunshine persists. With the sunshine, temperatures will heat back up to the 70s. So, it will be warm.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week!

