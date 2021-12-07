Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

TAPD continues annual Shop with a Cop event

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department tradition continued on Tuesday, Dec. 7, after being altered last year due to COVID-19.

A line of emergency traffic on Stateline Avenue filled the street this morning, as police officers and firefighters rushed to what they say is the most fulfilling assignment of the year: Shop with a Cop Day.

For 30 years, officers have taken a group of children shopping for Christmas.

“It never gets old, gives us the opportunity to hang out with these kids and let them go through and pick out whatever Christmas present they want to,” said Less Munn with TAPD.

In past years, 100 kids were given $100 to shop. This time around, officers adopted 140 children and provided $150, making this a record-breaking year.

“We raised money from No Shave November, where the officers grew beards. And they raised so much money that Chief Kristie Bennett has allowed them to carry on their beards to the end of the year,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

Kids were selected by officers as they worked and learned the needs of community families over the past year.

“I think this is a good experience. It is sweet of them to do that, it’s helpful,” said parent Keyshanna Stewart.

Police say community donations and the helps of several businesses, including the Texarkana Arkansas Walmart where the shopping took place, made this day possible.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Victims found dead in vehicle identified; police investigating
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
FILE PHOTO
BAFB investigates possible security threat; gates now reopened
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children

Latest News

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for Bossier District One councilmember.
Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11