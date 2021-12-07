TAPD continues annual Shop with a Cop event

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department tradition continued on Tuesday, Dec. 7, after being altered last year due to COVID-19.

A line of emergency traffic on Stateline Avenue filled the street this morning, as police officers and firefighters rushed to what they say is the most fulfilling assignment of the year: Shop with a Cop Day.

For 30 years, officers have taken a group of children shopping for Christmas.

“It never gets old, gives us the opportunity to hang out with these kids and let them go through and pick out whatever Christmas present they want to,” said Less Munn with TAPD.

In past years, 100 kids were given $100 to shop. This time around, officers adopted 140 children and provided $150, making this a record-breaking year.

“We raised money from No Shave November, where the officers grew beards. And they raised so much money that Chief Kristie Bennett has allowed them to carry on their beards to the end of the year,” said Kelly Pilgreen with TAPD.

Kids were selected by officers as they worked and learned the needs of community families over the past year.

“I think this is a good experience. It is sweet of them to do that, it’s helpful,” said parent Keyshanna Stewart.

Police say community donations and the helps of several businesses, including the Texarkana Arkansas Walmart where the shopping took place, made this day possible.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.