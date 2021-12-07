Man shot in shoulder after fight over handgun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The incident occurred on Marion Street.

Officials say two men in their late 20′s were physically fighting over a handgun. One got control of the gun and shot the other once in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

