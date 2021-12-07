Man shot in shoulder after fight over handgun
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The incident occurred on Marion Street.
Officials say two men in their late 20′s were physically fighting over a handgun. One got control of the gun and shot the other once in the shoulder.
The victim was transported to LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.