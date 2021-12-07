Frank Wilson named associate head football coach at LSU

The following information is from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Frank Wilson is returning home to LSU.

The New Orleans native and two-time national recruiter of the year has been tabbed as associate head coach for the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Tuesday.

“Frank Wilson has a proven track record of identifying, recruiting, and developing elite student-athletes everywhere he has been,” Kelly said. “No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes. His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense. We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”

Wilson previously spent six years on the LSU coaching staff, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. During that time, Wilson helped LSU lure some of the nation’s top players to Baton Rouge, as the Tigers had four Top 10 recruiting classes, including the No. 2 class in 2014 and the No. 5 class in 2015.

Wilson helped LSU to six bowl appearances, including the 2012 BCS National Championship game, the 2011 SEC Championship, and an overall mark of 61-17.

“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up. I could not be more excited to return to Baton Rouge and do whatever I can to help the Tigers consistently compete for and win championships.”

Wilson returns to LSU after serving as head coach at Texas-San Antonio and most recently McNeese. He went 26-40 as head coach in six years, which included an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl in his first season at UTSA.

Wilson has experience coaching running backs, receivers, and special teams, and he made his mark at LSU as an elite recruiter and developer of talent. He coached seven running backs at LSU who went on to be selected in the NFL Draft, a group that included consensus All-America Leonard Fournette. Four LSU running backs Wilson recruited or coached earned All-SEC honors, a list that includes Fournette, Steven Ridley, Spencer Ware, and Jeremy Hill.

The Tigers also produced four 1,000-yard rushers, had 45-yard 100-yard individual rushing performances, and broke the 200-yard rushing mark as a team 39 times under Wilson’s guidance.

While at LSU, he was recognized as the nation’s top assistant coach at his position in 2011. Wilson also was named the 2011 Recruiter of the Year by Rivals.com, the 2014 NFL.com Top Recruiter in College Football and the 2015 Scout.com SEC Recruiter of the Year.

As the lead recruiter for the Tigers, Wilson landed some of the most decorated players in school history in Fournette, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive lineman La’el Collins.

Overall, Wilson has coached or recruited 40 individuals who have gone on to play in the NFL.

In six seasons at LSU, Wilson developed seven running backs that were selected in the NFL Draft, including first-team All-SEC performers in Fournette, Hill and Ridley.

Other collegiate coaching stops for Wilson include Tennessee (2009, wide receivers), Southern Miss (2008), Ole Miss (2005-07, running backs/special teams), and Nicholls (1996).

Wilson is a 1997 graduate of Nicholls where he was a three-year letterwinner at running back for the Colonels.

Wilson and his wife, Tiffany, have three children: Alaina, Sabree and Frank IV, who plays football at McNeese.

