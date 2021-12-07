Education department reports dip in Louisiana district performance scores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the past two and a half years, student learning has constantly been modified and and even interrupted.

The Louisiana Department of Education released performance scores for both individual schools and districts. It shows lower scores for most of the state.

“The impact on our students is great,” Sabine Parish Superintendent Sara Ebarb told KSLA. “Kids have experienced loss and change and anxiety.”

That’s why the performance reports will not count against schools and districts; they will instead act as a guide. The 2021 scores are denoted by a “C19″ in reference to COVID-19′s effects.

“I’m not embarrassed because under the circumstances, we did well,” Ebarb explained.

On the other hand, Bossier Parish Schools saw overall growth in its score.

“When the pandemic first hit, we immediately went into the question of how to better serve our students,” said Nichole Bourgeois, assistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction of Bossier Parish Schools.

“After the pandemic hurled a curveball and shuttered the doors to every school in the nation, we set out ready to achieve in 2020-21 and were very intentional in addressing learning loss and making student growth our primary focus,” said Mitch Downey, superintendent of Bossier Schools in a news release. “Although we still have much work to do, I am beyond proud that our mindset and educators’ diligence -- from the curriculum department to the classroom -- is paying off for our kids.”

Both Sabine and Bossier Parish schools say widespread tutoring and summer school programs have helped bridge the gap for students falling behind.

