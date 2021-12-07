Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Education department reports dip in Louisiana district performance scores

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the past two and a half years, student learning has constantly been modified and and even interrupted.

The Louisiana Department of Education released performance scores for both individual schools and districts. It shows lower scores for most of the state.

“The impact on our students is great,” Sabine Parish Superintendent Sara Ebarb told KSLA. “Kids have experienced loss and change and anxiety.”

That’s why the performance reports will not count against schools and districts; they will instead act as a guide. The 2021 scores are denoted by a “C19″ in reference to COVID-19′s effects.

“I’m not embarrassed because under the circumstances, we did well,” Ebarb explained.

On the other hand, Bossier Parish Schools saw overall growth in its score.

“When the pandemic first hit, we immediately went into the question of how to better serve our students,” said Nichole Bourgeoisassistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction of Bossier Parish Schools.

“After the pandemic hurled a curveball and shuttered the doors to every school in the nation, we set out ready to achieve in 2020-21 and were very intentional in addressing learning loss and making student growth our primary focus,” said Mitch Downey, superintendent of Bossier Schools in a news release. “Although we still have much work to do, I am beyond proud that our mindset and educators’ diligence -- from the curriculum department to the classroom -- is paying off for our kids.”

Both Sabine and Bossier Parish schools say widespread tutoring and summer school programs have helped bridge the gap for students falling behind.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Victims found dead in vehicle identified; police investigating
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
FILE PHOTO
BAFB investigates possible security threat; gates now reopened
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children

Latest News

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
Alif Atthariq, 15
15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for Bossier District One councilmember.
Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11