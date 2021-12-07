Chilly start followed by warming trend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with the heavy rain and strong storms yesterday we are dealing with dry and chilly weather as you wake up on your Tuesday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 30s and 40s as start the day and will only be moving up into the upper 50s along with mostly cloudy skies. But after the cooler weather today we are tracking rising temperatures for the region over the rest of the work week. Highs Wednesday will be back in the mid-60s with upper 70s on the way for both Thursday and Friday. But as we get to Friday we are tracking developing showers out ahead of our next cold front as we head into the weekend. Temperatures behind the cold front will down in the upper 50s and low 60s before temperatures start to rebound heading into next week.

We are tracking significantly above average temperatures for the second half of the week for the viewing area. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need to bundle up as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures with widespread 30s and 40s. As we go throughout the day temperatures will not be moving up all the much for the region with high temperatures that will be in the upper 50s for most along with high cloud cover. The good news is that the winds should not really be a factor today.

As we go throughout the rest of the week we are expecting temperatures to take a pretty dramatic upswing for the region. Highs on Wednesday will rise up into the mid-60s with more high cloud cover, but by Thursday our temperatures will not be too far off from record territory as upper 70s are looking more and more likely. Our highs could rise even further on Friday, but it appears showers associated with a cold front will limit just how much we can stretch our highs. Rain is expected to move through during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday before now clearing out before you wake up Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible for the environment does not look that supportive of severe weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend behind the cold front it will be significantly cooler for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures likely back down in the 50s. The good news is that we should see a pretty good deal of sunshine as high pressure moves in. But while it will be colder over the weekend as we head into next week temperatures will again be on the upswing with more 70s likely on the way by the middle of next week.

So I hope you are a fan of warmer weather because a lot of that is on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!

