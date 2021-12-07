Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - This Saturday, Dec. 11., Bossier City voters will decide who they want to be their next District One councilmember.

Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for that seat. One of them will represent the south Bossier area. Scott Irwin currently holds the interim seat.

KSLA News 12 got the chance to speak with both candidates about the changes they want to see in their district.

“Some of the main issues I see down here are aging infrastructure, which is our roads, our water and sewer in a lot of the neighborhoods and property standards,” said Hammons.

“I want to make sure our focus stays on the Jimmy Davis Bridge, not let that fall by the wayside. That’s a big issue in south Bossier. Our streets, our sidewalks, our drainage in south Bossier,” said Lombardino.

Polls close on Saturday at 8 p.m. You can find results, here.

