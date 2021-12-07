Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’

The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The battleship was one of the first Navy vessels Japan attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When people think of the Dec. 7 memorial, most refer to the USS Arizona and not the USS Utah, which sits on the other side of Ford Island.

“You’ve got a million and a half visitors that come to that memorial a year, but this is just as much a memorial as the USS Arizona. There are still crew members that are still on board this ship.” said Jim Neuman, the historian for Commander Navy Region Hawaii.

Visitors need base access to get near the Utah’s wreckage and the dock that overlooks the remains of the capsized battleship.

“The Utah was one of the first ships that was hit. She completely capsized. Thankfully, most of the crew did get off but there were 58 that were killed in that attack,” Neuman said.

Before the Pearl Harbor attack, the Navy used the Utah for target practice and anti-aircraft gunnery training.

“Believe it or not, this ship was actually remote controlled, so the crew would go inside the ship and the ship could be controlled remotely so our pilots could have that target practice,” Neuman said.

Japan incorrectly thought aircraft carriers would be stationed where the Utah was moored. In the first minutes of the attack, it was hit by torpedoes.

“The Utah was one of the first ships that was hit. She completely capsized,” Neuman said.

The Navy tried unsuccessfully to save the ship. Cables are still attached to the wreckage that sank in the silt

“It was very important the carriers could get through and start to tie up on this side of Ford Island during World War II,” Neuman said. “They just made sure that the Utah cleared the channel and she’s been here ever since.”

Unlike the rest of the Pearl Harbor observances, the Utah marks its Pearl Harbor remembrance day on December 6 with a ceremony at the memorial site.

“That’s the day that the crew members wanted to do it. They wanted to do it at sunset. They liked the idea of having a sunset ceremony,” Neuman said.

Ashes from 20 of the ship’s sailors who survived the attack have been placed in the Utah, joining the remains of 49 of its sailors who died during the attack.

The memorial site is hallowed ground. The dock overlooking the ship’s wreckage is often used for the scattering of ashes of Pearl Harbor and World War II veterans.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
FILE PHOTO
BAFB investigates possible security threat; gates now reopened
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children

Latest News

The Shreveport City Council met Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 to select someone to fill the District E...
Shreveport City Council leaves District E seat vacant; governor may have to make appointment
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,363 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The University of Tennessee's College of Engineering and Genesis Neuroscience Clinic are...
Help available to dementia patients’ caregivers
The omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Louisiana on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
LSU Health experts use genomic sequencing to identify Omicron variant in Louisiana