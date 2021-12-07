Getting Answers
21-year-old Texarkana man killed in east Texas crash

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 21-year-old man from Texarkana, Ark. is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Cass County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says is happened Monday, Dec. 6 just after 7 a.m. on US 59 about four miles south of Linden. A 31-year-old man from Magnolia, Ark. Was driving a truck towing a trailer in the outside southbound lane of US 59 when he stopped for a school bus.

Brandon Pewitt, 21, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra, also headed south, and for an undetermined reason he failed to slow down and hit the trailer being towed, officials say. The driver from Magnolia was not injured.

The wreck remains under investigation. No additional details are available right now.

