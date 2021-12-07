15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, a teen was hit by a car on at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

Officials say Alif Atthariq, 15, was jogging home after wrestling practice at Byrd High School when he was struck while crossing Ockley Drive at Fern Avenue. Family tells KSLA he has a laceration to his liver and doctors are concerned about other possible organ injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. However, SPD says the driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

