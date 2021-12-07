Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

15-year-old in hospital after being hit by car while jogging home

Alif Atthariq, 15
Alif Atthariq, 15(Family of Alif Atthariq)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, a teen was hit by a car on at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

Officials say Alif Atthariq, 15, was jogging home after wrestling practice at Byrd High School when he was struck while crossing Ockley Drive at Fern Avenue. Family tells KSLA he has a laceration to his liver and doctors are concerned about other possible organ injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. However, SPD says the driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Victims found dead in vehicle identified; police investigating
Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
FILE PHOTO
BAFB investigates possible security threat; gates now reopened
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children

Latest News

(Source: File photo/Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries)
Officer, 3 others in Coushatta police unit accused of hunting deer illegally at night
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,256 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino are in the runoff for Bossier District One councilmember.
Bossier City to vote on runoff election Saturday, Dec. 11