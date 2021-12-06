Stormy Monday followed by record highs possible Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend as we were able to dodge showers for the most part and temperatures were hanging out in the mid-70s. As we kick off a new week we are tracking the cold front moving through the ArkLaTex this morning bringing a line of strong storms with a couple of those storms being severe not being ruled out. After a stormy morning our weather will begin to improve this afternoon along with much cooler weather behind the cold front. More cool temperatures are likely Tuesday before a warming trend kicks in the rest of the week. While we were talking possible showers Tuesday into Wednesday last week it now appears more likely that we will stay mainly dry. By the end of the week record high temperatures will be possible for many of us across the ArkLaTex out ahead of a weekend cold front. Saturday will be dominated by showers and storms moving through the region along with cooler temperatures for both days of the weekend.

We are tracking a potent cold front moving through the ArkLaTex this morning bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have the rain gear as we are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the region. While environmental conditions are not super favorable we can’t rule out a couple of these storms turning severe as the primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds. By lunchtime today the line of storms will have likely cleared out of the region with the main story this afternoon being some gusty winds and much cooler weather.

As we go through the rest of the work week the big story story will be the potential for record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. There was some potential for showers late Tuesday and Wednesday, but over the weekend the potential for dropped significantly with only mostly cloudy skies likely for the region. By Thursday high temperatures will be back in the upper 70s with 80s possible on Friday. Really the only limiting factor with your temperatures will be the amount of cloud cover we see both days.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast is when we are tracking our next significant can for rain along with cooler temperatures for the region. Saturday will likely bring big changes as we are tracking showers and thunderstorms developing through out the day as a cold front moves through. There is some low grade severe potential as of right now especially across the eastern ArkLaTex, but the bigger story will be our temperatures going from the 80s Friday to the 50s by late Saturday afternoon. Sunday we are tracking dry weather, but high temperatures that will only be in the upper 50s to around 60.

In the meantime, get ready for a stormy start to the week! Have a great Monday!

