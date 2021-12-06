Shreveport City Council leaves District E seat vacant; governor to make appointment
City council could not decide on a applicant for District E, once held by James Flurry.
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council met during a special session Monday, Dec. 6 to select someone to fill the District E seat — but could not decide on an applicant.
The decision will now be made by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
The seat was left vacant after James Flurry announced his resignation in early November. Applications for the position were taken through the end of November.
