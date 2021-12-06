Rain is done for several days but the heat is coming back

(KSLA) - Get ready for some very warm weather! Temperatures will be starting off cold Monday night and Tuesday but will be near record highs by the end of the week! Plus it will be nice and dry all week.

This evening will be better than how the day started. There will be a few clouds but no rain. The wind will be calming down, so no more big gusts of wind. Temperatures though will be cooling quickly. It will already be chilly through the evening, but will only be getting colder. Temperatures should be in the 50s and 40s.

Overnight it will get very cold. Morning lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. There is a chance some locations will see the 20s! I do expect some frost north of I-20. If you have any tender plants or pets, you’ll want to bring them inside. There will also be a couple harmless clouds passing by but still no rain.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day! I do not expect any rain, but only a few clouds. You’ll need those sunglasses as you go throughout your day. You’ll also want that jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will only warm up to the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be a couple nice days. There will be little to no rain. If anything, a quick sprinkle. There should be intervals of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warming up each day through. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, then up to the mid 70s Thursday. You won’t need that jacket on these days!

Friday will have more clouds around and not as much sunshine. I do have a 20% chance of rain, but overall, that is not expected to rise. So, it should be a dry day. Temperatures will be the bigger story. Highs will get up to the lower to mid 80s! This would break the record set back last year!

The heat will not stick around too long. A cold front is coming in Saturday morning and will knock temperatures back down. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The front will likely bring some rain Saturday, but I do not expect a washout. There’s a chance some areas do not get much rain at all. We’ll be following this closely as we get closer.

Sunday and Monday will go back to sunny skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 60s, so a little closer to seasonable heat.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.