Off-campus Tulane student tests positive for Omicron variant

A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Tulane University student living off-campus.
A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Tulane University student living off-campus.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Tulane University student living off-campus, school leaders report.

The test was administered last week and came back positive over the weekend.

The student has been in isolation since testing positive and all close contacts have been notified.

“With the Omicron variant now reported in at least 17 states, its appearance within the Tulane community is not unexpected. In fact, the frequency of our testing regimen and our ability to sequence this new variant means that we are much more likely to detect the presence of this variant. We are confident that following established COVID-19 protocols, including frequent testing, receiving vaccination boosters and social distancing and masking in certain situations as recommended by the CDC, are the best way to protect our community,” university leaders said in an email.

Tulane is currently in a mask-optional status for most of the campus and officials say they will remain as such.

Officials will begin testing 2,500 randomly selected people daily from now until Dec. 17.

The first case of Omicron in the state was reported on Dec. 3 in the Greater New Orleans Area, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

One case of the Omicron variant and 16 other COVID-positive passengers were discovered on a cruise ship that docked in New Orleans over the weekend.

The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Mississippi on Monday in a fully-vaccinated patient.

