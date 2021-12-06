Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site in Times Square, April 12, 2021, in New York. All New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the deadline for the mandate is Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
Police discover body of missing elderly woman inside drain on Youree Drive
Flames can be seen coming our of the Orleans Square Apartments pool house.
Firefighter injured in Orleans Square fire
Keithville boy born without brain dies at 12

Latest News

First-time freshmen at the University of Louisville and other universities could be called the...
Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home