Man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating following the discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 6.

Officers got the call just before 12:45 a.m. regarding shots fired around the area of Miles Street and Broadway Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Police later found both a man and woman dead inside a vehicle.

There is no suspect information at this time and no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

