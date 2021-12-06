Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating following the discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 6.

Officers got the call just before 12:45 a.m. regarding shots fired around the area of Miles Street and Broadway Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Police later found both a man and woman dead inside a vehicle.

There is no suspect information at this time and no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
Police discover body of missing elderly woman inside drain on Youree Drive
Flames can be seen coming our of the Orleans Square Apartments pool house.
Firefighter injured in Orleans Square fire
Keithville boy born without brain dies at 12

Latest News

Behind the storms and cold front we have a brief cool down before record highs possible at the...
Stormy Monday morning, sunny afternoon
Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?
Flames can be seen coming our of the Orleans Square Apartments pool house.
Firefighter injured in Orleans Square fire
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO