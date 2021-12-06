Getting Answers
Live United Bowl a winner for Texarkana

Arkansas city’s mayor estimates this year’s game pumped $500,000 into the economy
The Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl provided plenty of action on the football field the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2021. It was a close game that ended with Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Savage Storm winning out over the Emporia State Hornets by a score of 37-34. The the Savage Storm’s Trey Keatts kicked the game-winning, 29-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds.(Source: Southeastern Oklahoma State University’)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Division II college bowl game Saturday afternoon proved to be a winner for Texarkana, not just because of what happened on the field but also for what the game represented.

“Our economy benefited,” Texarkana, Ark., Mayor Allen Brown said. “We had a lot of people in hotel rooms, a lot of people eating in our restaurants. It was a great weekend for us.”

Down to the last few seconds, the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl provided plenty of action on the football field. It was a close game that ended with Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Savage Storm winning out over the Emporia State Hornets by a score of 37-34.

Southeastern quarterback Daulton Hatley earned the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl MVP Award. And the Savage Storm’s Trey Keatts got to play the role of hero by kicking the game-winning, 29-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds.

Organizers of the event that drew about 3,800 fans to Razorback Stadium said the Texarkana community benefited the most from the early Saturday afternoon game and the events leading up to it.

“The community and city were big winners. And the United Way was a big winner,” Allen said. “Every dime we can raise for United Way is a dime more than they have.”

Proceeds from the Live United Bowl go to support United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“It was a great weekend for us,” said Brown, who co-founded the event eight years ago. It’s now one of only three Division II college football bowl games in the U.S.

The mayor estimates this year’s Live United Bowl pumped $500,000 into the area.

Also, the visiting athletes spent four days in the area doing community service.

“Made some experience with these football players that they have not been accustomed to lately,” Allen explained. “All of them do community service, but not quite like we do it here.”

