LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday is Election Day in Louisiana and voters in Shreveport will decide the fate of a colossal $242 million bond proposal. If approved, the city could see substantial improvements to its infrastructure and operations — from a new police headquarters to enhancements at city parks.

The proposal is broken up into five propositions:. Below is the total cost and how the city would use the funds if passed by voters:

Public Safety - $70.65 million Fire Vehicles and Equipment - $13.55 million Fire Station 11 Engine Room - $500 thousand Fire Station 12 Relocation and Build - $2.9 million Fire Station 14 Relocation - $2.9 million Fire Station 15 Relocation - $2.9 million Fire Station Renovations and Maintenance - $1.5 million Fire Academy Maintenance and Renovations - $4.82 million Central Police Headquarters - $27.5 million Shreveport Police Department Substations - $4.5 million City Jail Maintenance and Improvements - $2 million Emergency Mobile Command Center - $1 million Street Lighting - $5 million Technology - $22.74 million City Communications System (Fiber Optic), Broadband, Traffic Signals, Water and Sewer - $20 million DIG Once Initiative - $2 million Water, Sewer and Drainage - $64.7 million Purchase of Floodplain Properties - $2 million Floodplain Management Plan - $2 million Drainage Improvements - $22.75 million Sanitary Sewer Improvements - $29.5 million Twelve Mile Bayou Raw Water Main Improvements - $4 million Amiss Water Tran. Piping and Valve Replacement - $3 million Streets - $63.375 million Linwood Overpass - $20 million Streets, Bridges, Sidewalks, ADA Improvements - $41,956,690 Parks and Recreation - $21.135 millio Huntington Golf Course Improvements - $1 million Querbes Park Recreation Center and Outdoor Recreation - $2.5 million Municipal Auditorium Phase II Renovations - $1 million Park/Recreation Center Improvements - $10.45 million Parking Lot Overlays - $2.5 million Parking Upgrades - $3 million

Of course, if any or all of these propositions are approved by voters, there will be an increase in property taxes. Tap or click here to calculate how much you could pay if the bond proposal passes.

The polls are open on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find out where your polling place is here.

