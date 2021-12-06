Getting Answers
LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?

Shreveport Government Plaza
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday is Election Day in Louisiana and voters in Shreveport will decide the fate of a colossal $242 million bond proposal. If approved, the city could see substantial improvements to its infrastructure and operations — from a new police headquarters to enhancements at city parks.

The proposal is broken up into five propositions:. Below is the total cost and how the city would use the funds if passed by voters:

  1. Public Safety - $70.65 million
    1. Fire Vehicles and Equipment - $13.55 million
    2. Fire Station 11 Engine Room - $500 thousand
    3. Fire Station 12 Relocation and Build - $2.9 million
    4. Fire Station 14 Relocation - $2.9 million
    5. Fire Station 15 Relocation - $2.9 million
    6. Fire Station Renovations and Maintenance - $1.5 million
    7. Fire Academy Maintenance and Renovations - $4.82 million
    8. Central Police Headquarters - $27.5 million
    9. Shreveport Police Department Substations - $4.5 million
    10. City Jail Maintenance and Improvements - $2 million
    11. Emergency Mobile Command Center - $1 million
    12. Street Lighting - $5 million
  2. Technology - $22.74 million
    1. City Communications System (Fiber Optic), Broadband, Traffic Signals, Water and Sewer - $20 million
    2. DIG Once Initiative - $2 million
  3. Water, Sewer and Drainage - $64.7 million
    1. Purchase of Floodplain Properties - $2 million
    2. Floodplain Management Plan - $2 million
    3. Drainage Improvements - $22.75 million
    4. Sanitary Sewer Improvements - $29.5 million
    5. Twelve Mile Bayou Raw Water Main Improvements - $4 million
    6. Amiss Water Tran. Piping and Valve Replacement - $3 million
  4. Streets - $63.375 million
    1. Linwood Overpass - $20 million
    2. Streets, Bridges, Sidewalks, ADA Improvements - $41,956,690
  5. Parks and Recreation - $21.135 millio
    1. Huntington Golf Course Improvements - $1 million
    2. Querbes Park Recreation Center and Outdoor Recreation - $2.5 million
    3. Municipal Auditorium Phase II Renovations - $1 million
    4. Park/Recreation Center Improvements - $10.45 million
    5. Parking Lot Overlays - $2.5 million
    6. Parking Upgrades - $3 million

Of course, if any or all of these propositions are approved by voters, there will be an increase in property taxes. Tap or click here to calculate how much you could pay if the bond proposal passes.

The polls are open on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find out where your polling place is here.

