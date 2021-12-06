Deonte Harris suspended three games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games. Harris will serve the suspension starting this week against the New York Jets.

Harris’ suspension stems from his offseason DUI arrest. Harris appealed the length of the suspension.

Harris is currently the team’s leader in receiving yards and second on the team in receptions. He’s also one of the league’s most dynamic return men.

