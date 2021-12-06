Getting Answers
Deonte Harris suspended three games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in in Metairie, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games. Harris will serve the suspension starting this week against the New York Jets.

Harris’ suspension stems from his offseason DUI arrest. Harris appealed the length of the suspension.

Harris is currently the team’s leader in receiving yards and second on the team in receptions. He’s also one of the league’s most dynamic return men.

