BAFB investigating possible security threat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base is investigating a possible security threat on the base.

A spokesperson with the base says they’re investigating a possible security incident on Monday, Dec. 6. As a precautionary measure, officials with multiple agencies are securing the base. The Bossier City Police Department, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are coordinating the effort along with the base.

A cordon was established to secure areas on and off the base near the E Industrial gate. A cordon is a line of law enforcement designed to restrict access to an area or building. A spokesperson for the base says the cordon was lifted not long after noon.

