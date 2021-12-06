Ark. legislators to hold special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is bringing state legislators back to the capitol for a special session.

Topping the agenda is a possible tax cut for citizens in the State of Arkansas. Senator Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana serves as president of the Senate and says they have worked on this legislation for the past three months. If approved, it will be a significant cut over the next five years, he says.

“It’s going to lower the state income tax in the State of Arkansas to 4.9%. That is going to amount to a revenue impact of about right at $500,000,000 over a half billion dollars worth of reduced taxes for the state or for the citizens of the state,” said Sen. Hickey.

The special session begins Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sen. Hickey says if everything goes smoothly, the session should take no longer than three days.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.