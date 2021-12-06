Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Ark. legislators to hold special session

The special session in Arkansas begins Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
The special session in Arkansas begins Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is bringing state legislators back to the capitol for a special session.

Topping the agenda is a possible tax cut for citizens in the State of Arkansas. Senator Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana serves as president of the Senate and says they have worked on this legislation for the past three months. If approved, it will be a significant cut over the next five years, he says.

“It’s going to lower the state income tax in the State of Arkansas to 4.9%. That is going to amount to a revenue impact of about right at $500,000,000 over a half billion dollars worth of reduced taxes for the state or for the citizens of the state,” said Sen. Hickey.

The special session begins Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sen. Hickey says if everything goes smoothly, the session should take no longer than three days.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49
4 people, including a juvenile, arrested in drug investigation
Tiffany Bendaw Age: 32
Woman accused of defrauding SWEPCO
The body of a missing Shreveport woman was found around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec.3.
Police discover body of missing elderly woman inside drain on Youree Drive
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man, woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating
Flames can be seen coming our of the Orleans Square Apartments pool house.
Firefighter injured in Orleans Square fire

Latest News

The Shreveport City Council met Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 to select someone to fill the District E...
Shreveport City Council leaves District E seat vacant; governor to make appointment
Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
LIST: What’s on the Shreveport bond proposal?
Shreveport residents will vote on Dec. 11, 2021 on five bond proposals.
How much Shreveport’s $242 million bond proposal could cost you
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
ArkLaTex reacts to SCOTUS abortion showdown