10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 13-year-old has been injured after being shot by a 10-year-old playing with a gun over the weekend.

The two children had been playing with a .380 semi-automatic handgun in a bedroom when the 10-year-old accidentally fired the gun, hitting the 13-year-old in the cheek.

According to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the teen and child were at a family cookout on Sunday in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 west of Nacogdoches. Earlier that day, the two had been shooting a gun under family supervision.

Deputies were dispatched to the home around 7:10 p.m. Family members were giving the teenager first aid when deputies arrived.

According to family members, the two had picked up the gun while it was unattended.

The bullet exited the teen’s head beneath the ear.

The sheriff’s office and CPS are investigating the case.

