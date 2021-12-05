Woman arrested for defrauding SWEPCO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested for defrauding SWEPCO for more than $5,000.

Troopers say Tiffany Bendaw, age 32, is accused of making over 40 fraudulent payments to SWEPCO between December 2020 and May 2021.

An investigation revealed that Bendaw made payments using fake bank accounts or accounts that she owned that were closed or had insufficient funds.

Bendaw was arrested on December 1 following an investigation. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft and an outstanding arrest warrant for bank fraud.

