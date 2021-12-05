WATCH LIVE: Independence Bowl teams announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s Selection Sunday.

And the Independence Bowl Foundation is officially announcing which teams are in this year’s match-up.

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CST.

ESPN and others have reported that the game will pit the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) vs Brigham Young University (BYU) in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

The 45th I-Bowl will be one of the 2021–22 bowl games that conclude the 2021 FBS football season.

