Three people and juvenile arrested in drug investigation

Nicholas Gilbert, left, age 43 Tiffany Carter, center, age 24 Tracy Carter, right, age 49(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested following an investigation into illegal drug sales.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, agents with the Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the possibility of drug sales at 3427 Stonewall Street. A search warrant was obtained after a juvenile was spotted with a stolen handgun that had an extended ammo magazine. The search also found methamphetamine and marijuana at the residence as well as multiple scales.

Tracy Carter, 49, and Nicholas Gilbert, 43, were both arrested and booked for possession of drugs and intent to distribute. Tiffany Carter, 24, was arrested for possession of drugs and intent to distribute. The juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

