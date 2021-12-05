Getting Answers
Orleans Square fire leaves one firefighter injured

Shreveport Firefighters put out the flames at the pool house of the Orleans Square Apartments.
Shreveport Firefighters put out the flames at the pool house of the Orleans Square Apartments.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters arrived at the scene of a building fire around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec.5.

The Shreveport Fire department says that the laundromat and pool house of the Orleans Square Apartments had caught fire with heavy smoke coming out of the building. Firefighters say the building was a total loss.

According to Caddo Dispatch at least 18 units were dispatched to the scene. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital. No residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

