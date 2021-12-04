Scattered wet weather today; rain and storms late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A pretty gloomy start to the day with a few showers this morning. More showers expected this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. In fact, some will see sunshine this afternoon. Cold front arrives late Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is place as the front moves through. Main concern is for damaging winds.

Saturday: the morning will once again be mostly cloudy to overcast and dry. As we look at the latest guidance, rainfall for the Saturday is looking very scattered about and not everyone will see rain. In fact, we’re not tracking a washout by any means but a few scattered showers throughout the day with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs tomorrow continue to remain warm in the mid to upper 70s once again!

Sunday: Most of the day will be cloudy once again with showers coming on during the day. Like Saturday, showers will remain mostly on the scattered side of things with the I-30 corridor looking to have the best chances of seeing scattered showers. Morning temperatures are back in the 60s with highs warming into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Late Sunday evening is when the cold front will push through bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, the cold front will move through pushing east. As of now there is a Marginal risk for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5. Rain so far looks to linger into the early morning hours of Monday and may impact the commute as you travel to work! Highs on Monday as the front passes will only get into the low 60s.

Tuesday’s forecast will continue to be fine tuned, but as of now, plan for more rain during the afternoon and evening hours that will push out on Wednesday. Tuesday’s high’s will only in the mid 50s with highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s!

Have a great weekend!

