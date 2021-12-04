Getting Answers
Lufkin fire officials urge safety checks ahead of using fireplaces, heaters

Interior of fireplace caught on fire
Interior of fireplace caught on fire(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As we prepare for a drop in temperatures and await a winter wonderland, it is important to ensure your home’s heating source is functioning properly, especially your fireplace.

According to the Chimney Safety Institute of America, there are over 25,000 house fires per year which can result in injury and thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Consulting your local chimney sweep can not only prevent damage in your home but in the end save your life.

“It’s always best to call somebody that’s certified that actually cleans it properly and correctly. About 36% of structure fires in rural residences are caused from chimney fires,” said Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.

After proper inspection, if you want to start up your fireplace you can insure your safety by, “making sure you have that damper open before you start a fire so that you know everything goes outside and not back in the house. Making sure you burn the right wood you know you want to burn hardwood no pine. No sappy wood or anything like that,” said Firefighter Justin Guynes

It’s also important to seek out professional advice before attempting to clean your fireplace as your safety officials are here to help.

“As a fire marshal fire prevention is one of my main focuses, preventing fires before they happen and it saves lives and property,” said Jarman.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

