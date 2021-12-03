Shreveport woman killed in I-49 crash identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 49 around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.2.

The accident occurred around I-49 south just north of the Hollywood /Pierremont exit.

Following the accident, 81-year-old Mary Adams was taken to a Shreveport hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Shreveport Police are still investigating the accident.

