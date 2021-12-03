Participating teams in Live United Bowl give back to Texarkana community

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One of the only Division II football bowl games is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Razorback Field in Texarkana.

Athletes with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University continued their goodwill trip before hitting the gridiron for the Live United College Bowl. The players made visits on Friday, Dec. 3 to some of the agencies supported by the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“It’s a lot of fun seeing these smiling faces on all of these people here. We are just trying to have fun with them,” said Jack Putz with Emporia State.

One stop was Opportunities Inc., an organization providing developmental and support services to individuals with disabilities.

“It’s a benefit for both the players and our residents. It allows the players to see what types of services we provide to the community,” said Sherry Young with Opportunities Inc.

Another stop was the Haven Home, a residential community for adults with disabilities. Players here helped residents decorate for the holidays.

Riley Russell, Texarkana native and quarterback for SOSU, says he returned for the game and to lend a hand to the community.

“I think it is great. I never got to come over here when I lived here so I think it’s cool to be able to give back to the community,” he said.

Kickoff for the bowl is set for 12 p.m. tomorrow. Proceeds from the event will go to the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

