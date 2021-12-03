Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Participating teams in Live United Bowl give back to Texarkana community

Razorback Stadium, site of Saturday's Live United Bowl.
Razorback Stadium, site of Saturday's Live United Bowl.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One of the only Division II football bowl games is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Razorback Field in Texarkana.

Athletes with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University continued their goodwill trip before hitting the gridiron for the Live United College Bowl. The players made visits on Friday, Dec. 3 to some of the agencies supported by the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

“It’s a lot of fun seeing these smiling faces on all of these people here. We are just trying to have fun with them,” said Jack Putz with Emporia State.

One stop was Opportunities Inc., an organization providing developmental and support services to individuals with disabilities.

“It’s a benefit for both the players and our residents. It allows the players to see what types of services we provide to the community,” said Sherry Young with Opportunities Inc.

Another stop was the Haven Home, a residential community for adults with disabilities. Players here helped residents decorate for the holidays.

Riley Russell, Texarkana native and quarterback for SOSU, says he returned for the game and to lend a hand to the community.

“I think it is great. I never got to come over here when I lived here so I think it’s cool to be able to give back to the community,” he said.

Kickoff for the bowl is set for 12 p.m. tomorrow. Proceeds from the event will go to the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

RELATED
Live United Bowl set to kick off after yearlong hiatus

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Keanu Neal (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham...
Hill’s promising start for Saints flames out late vs Cowboys
Hardship continues; Kamara, two more offensive starters ruled out against Cowboys
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with...
REPORT: Irish to retain OC; promote Freeman to HC