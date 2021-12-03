Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

North DeSoto High School student allegedly brings air gun on campus

North DeSoto High School
North DeSoto High School(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a North DeSoto High School student is being investigated after allegedly bringing an air gun to school on Friday, Dec. 3.

Officials say as school was being dismissed, a school resource officer was given information that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm. The SRO located the student and took them into custody without incident.

The firearm was found on the student and turned out to be an air gun with the visible appearance of a handgun.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Latest News

Football teams giving back before Live United bowl game
Football teams giving back before Live United bowl game
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time