North DeSoto High School student allegedly brings air gun on campus

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a North DeSoto High School student is being investigated after allegedly bringing an air gun to school on Friday, Dec. 3.

Officials say as school was being dismissed, a school resource officer was given information that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm. The SRO located the student and took them into custody without incident.

The firearm was found on the student and turned out to be an air gun with the visible appearance of a handgun.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.