MISSING: Man from Shelby Co. not seen for a month

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for about a month.

Leray Afton Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin. Police say he’s often seen near the Logansport bridge riding a bicycle.

Phillips is described as a white male who is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to call 936-598-5601.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.