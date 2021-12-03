MISSING: Man from Shelby Co. not seen for a month
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for about a month.
Leray Afton Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin. Police say he’s often seen near the Logansport bridge riding a bicycle.
Phillips is described as a white male who is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs.
Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to call 936-598-5601.
