ESCAPED: Sheriff’s office searching for inmate who disappeared from work detail in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an inmate who disappeared from a job site in Coushatta on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Officials say Ranson Thomas, 43, disappeared from the site on Highway 371 around 6:20 a.m. and headed in an unknown direction. They’re not sure if an accomplice was involved or not. Thomas was last seen wearing a floppy hat with green camo print, a gray sweatshirt over his issued orange t-shirt (RRPJ INMATE WORKER written on the front and back), blue jeans, a blue denim jacket, and dark-colored boots.

Thomas is described as a Black male who is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts should call 318-932-6701 or 318-932-4221.

