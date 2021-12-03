Getting Answers
East Texas organization taking a stand against bullying

A Marshall Against Violence (M.A.V) wants to stop bullying in East Texas.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas. (KSLA) - Bullying is an ever-present issue that deeply affects kids and teens alike - both in and out of the classroom.

With social media apps like Tik Tok, Snapchat, and Instagram dominating the attention of students, Marshall Against Violence (M.A.V.) wants to make sure parents are educated and armed with the knowledge to protect their children.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, MAV is hosting a ‘Stop Bullying’ seminar at the Marshall Public Library, located at 300 South Alamo Street.

The conference runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and includes a series of guest speakers.

