COVID-19, staffing shortages impacting pharmacies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several industries in the workforce are currently being affected by staffing shortages, including pharmacies.

People say the shortages are impacting things like customer wait times and availability of appointment slots for vaccinations.

Experts say the shortage has to do with COVID-19 and the extra work pharmacists had to take on during the pandemic.

“I think COVID has affected a number of healthcare providers throughout the state, including pharmacies. We are taking on additional roles of testing, additional responsibilities toward providing the vaccinations,” said Randal Johnson, president of the Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association.

