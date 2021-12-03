Cold front this weekend; more rain next week

(KSLA) - Happy Friday everyone! A gloomy end to the work week, but cloudy skies will continue through the weekend with increasing rain chances as well.

Today: temperatures today wont reach further than the mid 70s so it remains fairly comfortable late afternoon and this evening as well. Around 7pm temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. As far as rainfall goes, there may be a few very isolated showers near I-30 later this evening but most of us will continue to remain dry. Overnight tonight, overcast skies will trap in the warmth and temperatures will only fall to the low 60s.

Saturday: the morning will once again be mostly cloudy to overcast and dry. As we look at the latest guidance, rainfall for the Saturday is looking very scattered about and not everyone will see rain. In fact, we’re not tracking a washout by any means but a few scattered showers throughout the day with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs tomorrow continue to remain warm in the mid to upper 70s once again!

Sunday: Most of the day will be cloudy once again with showers coming on during the day. Like Saturday, showers will remain mostly on the scattered side of things with the I-30 corridor looking to have the best chances of seeing scattered showers. Morning temperatures are back in the 60s with highs warming into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Late Sunday evening is when the cold front will push through bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms.

Overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, the cold front will move through pushing east. As of now there is a Marginal risk for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5. Rain so far looks to linger into the early morning hours of Monday and may impact the commute as you travel to work! Highs on Monday as the front passes will only get into the low 60s.

Tuesday’s forecast will continue to be fine tuned, but as of now, plan for more rain during the afternoon and evening hours that will push out on Wednesday. Tuesday’s high’s will only in the mid 50s with highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 60s!

Have a great weekend!

