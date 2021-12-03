Cold front arrives late overnight Sunday into Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After tying a record high Thursday we are tracking more very warm weather for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures are again starting off in the 50s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon. Even as rain chances move up as we head into the weekend we are still expecting highs both Saturday and Sunday to also be in the mid-70s. Changes won’t truly arrive until the cold front we have been talking about all week finally moves through the region overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Behind the cold front we are expecting temperatures that will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Then later in the day on Tuesday we are expecting more potential rain as a developing area of low pressure pushes through the region.

We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorm activity overnight Sunday into early Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning its going to be a very similar wardrobe forecast that we have discussed over the past few days. That means generally warm weather clothes as temperatures move up from the 50s to the 70s during the day. While you should be able to leave the umbrella home we are not completely ruling out a shower during the evening hours tonight as cloud cover continues to increase across the region. But any wet weather tonight would be light and isolated in nature.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are generally expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers will be the story for region both Saturday and Sunday with the focus of the showers likely being concentrated across the northern half of the region. But due to the fact that neither day will be a complete washout temperatures out ahead of the cold front will still very much be on the warm side with high temperatures that will continue to stick up in the mid-70s. Later during the evening hours Sunday the cold front will finally begin to push through the region bringing a line of rain and thunderstorms with it. The latest trends though do suggest the bulk of the rain now not moving through until after midnight Monday, and potentially lingering into the early Monday morning commute before clearing.

Looking ahead to next week behind the cold front we are expecting a major drop in your temperatures for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday will likely only be in the low 60s with Tuesday being even chillier with highs in the 50s. Also on Tuesday as we get later in the day we are tracking more potential wet weather for the ArkLaTex. This would be from a developing area of low pressure along the frontal boundary and could make for a wet Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. But once this disturbance clears out we could see our temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s the second half of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy more comfortable weather Friday even as the clouds increase for the region. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.