Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Bossier City Council to consider proposed new YMCA

Rendering of the proposed YMCA facility in Bossier City, La.
Rendering of the proposed YMCA facility in Bossier City, La.(YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Bossier City Council will consider approving the building of a new YMCA in the city.

During the council’s regularly scheduled meeting, members will hear a proposal from Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. The proposed facility would be located at the North Bossier Park. All residents interested in the project are invited to attend the public meeting, which will be held at 3 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, located at 620 Benton Rd.

DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED FACILITY

  • In the discussed proposal, Bossier City will build and own the YMCA; the staff of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will operate the facility
  • Bossier Parks and Recreation will have access to utilize the YMCA for its youth sports programs, including basketball and volleyball
  • In the discussed proposal the Bossier City YMCA will be 65,000 square feet and contain a 50-meter pool, family pool, basketball gym, exercise studios, indoor walking track, cardio and strength equipment, conference room, and child watch
  • The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana estimates more than 150 jobs will be created at the YMCA in Bossier City
  • Once approved, it will take approximately 12 to 18 months to construct the new YMCA
  • Membership will be available at the current YMCA of Northwest Louisiana rates of $54/month for an individual membership and $90/month for a family membership
  • Membership to the Bossier City YMCA will also enable members to access any other YMCA of Northwest Louisiana facility

Officials with the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana estimate the proposed facility will generate $6 to 7 million per year in economic impact. They also believe having such a facility in the city will improve the quality of life for many people. Here’s how:

  • A water safety program for every Bossier Parish 2nd grader
  • Child watch that allows parents to leave their kids in a safe and monitored environment while they can take a group exercise class or work out
  • Summer camps that will keep kids active and get them outdoors
  • Programs and events for those with special needs
  • Countless wellness programming for kids, teens, and adults
  • Numerous events that build community and bring people together

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Latest News

The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
Annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread fundraiser
23rd annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Lunch takes place in Texarkana
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
The afternoon will be packed with seasonal fun, including a parade, pageant and a visit from...
Fifth Annual Christmas in Haughton kicks off on Dec. 18