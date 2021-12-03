Bossier City Council to consider proposed new YMCA

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Bossier City Council will consider approving the building of a new YMCA in the city.

During the council’s regularly scheduled meeting, members will hear a proposal from Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. The proposed facility would be located at the North Bossier Park. All residents interested in the project are invited to attend the public meeting, which will be held at 3 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, located at 620 Benton Rd.

DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED FACILITY

In the discussed proposal, Bossier City will build and own the YMCA; the staff of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will operate the facility

Bossier Parks and Recreation will have access to utilize the YMCA for its youth sports programs, including basketball and volleyball

In the discussed proposal the Bossier City YMCA will be 65,000 square feet and contain a 50-meter pool, family pool, basketball gym, exercise studios, indoor walking track, cardio and strength equipment, conference room, and child watch

The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana estimates more than 150 jobs will be created at the YMCA in Bossier City

Once approved, it will take approximately 12 to 18 months to construct the new YMCA

Membership will be available at the current YMCA of Northwest Louisiana rates of $54/month for an individual membership and $90/month for a family membership

Membership to the Bossier City YMCA will also enable members to access any other YMCA of Northwest Louisiana facility

Officials with the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana estimate the proposed facility will generate $6 to 7 million per year in economic impact. They also believe having such a facility in the city will improve the quality of life for many people. Here’s how:

A water safety program for every Bossier Parish 2nd grader

Child watch that allows parents to leave their kids in a safe and monitored environment while they can take a group exercise class or work out

Summer camps that will keep kids active and get them outdoors

Programs and events for those with special needs

Countless wellness programming for kids, teens, and adults

Numerous events that build community and bring people together

