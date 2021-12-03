Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He’s picked up a cold from his young grandson.

The president has had an unusually low, scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health on Friday. He assured reporters that he’s tested daily for COVID-19 and is negative, and that has been dealing with a scratchy throat for a much less concerning reason.

“What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” he said. “It’s just a cold.”

Biden spent the Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket, and on Monday, his youngest grandson Beau — named after Biden’s deceased son — was at the White House to help his grandmother welcome the White House Christmas tree.

Jill Biden picked a sprig off the tree and gave it to her grandson, along with a kiss.

Biden had his routine physical last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician released a report declaring him a “healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, investigated Biden for increased instances of “throat clearing” during public remarks and a stiffening of his gait. O’Connor reported that Biden’s coughing was the result of gastrointestinal reflux and that the stiffened gait was the result of a new diagnosis of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot sustained a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge.
Texarkana first responders use bounce house to get woman off bridge

Latest News

SILVER ALERT: Woman with dementia missing
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant