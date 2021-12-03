Getting Answers
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Deadly shooting occurred as woman, slain man were arguing over child custody
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris, of Shreveport, on Nov. 16, 2021.(Source: Carter County, Okla., Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man suspected of killing his daughter’s estranged boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Shreveport is being extradited to Louisiana.

James Kelly Stubblefield faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris.

Stubblefield, 55, was released from the Carter County Detention Center in Ardmore, Okla., at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, to be transferred to another facility, online records show.

On Thursday night, a call taker at that lockup confirmed that Stubblefield had been turned over to authorities from Caddo Parish earlier that day.

Norris was shot at least twice in his upper body about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and died less than a half hour later at a Shreveport hospital.

The homicide occurred at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments (formerly Peachtree Apartments) on Peach Street near Knox and Hill streets.

Preliminary investigation shows that Norris and his estranged girlfriend, who is Stubblefield’s daughter, were arguing over child custody.

Detectives learned that Stubblefield reportedly produced a handgun at some point during that argument and allegedly shot Norris.

Stubblefield was taken into custody Nov. 17 by Ardmore police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force and was booked into the lockup in Ardmore at 7:51 p.m. the same date.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

