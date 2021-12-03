Getting Answers
Alexandria Courthouse to host AG Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against the Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors will make its way to Alexandria on Monday.

Oral arguments are slated to be heard in the Alexandria Federal Courthouse by Judge Dee Drell at 1:30 p.m.

The state’s Solicitor General, Liz Murrill, will argue the motion on behalf of the attorney general, calling for a preliminary injunction. That means that part of the mandate would be temporarily stopped.

This past Tuesday, a federal judge in Monroe temporarily stopped the requirement that millions of healthcare workers nationwide get their first shot before December 6.

Landry, and the attorneys general of 13 other states, sued the Biden administration over the rule last month.

The court hearing set for Monday applies to federal contractors. News Channel 5 will have coverage throughout the afternoon on what happens.

