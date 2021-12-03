Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

ALERT: Woman with dementia missing

(WHSV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.

Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(SPD)

Walker is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has brown eyes. Police say Walker suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Detective Holmes with the Youth Services Bureau.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
2-year-old girl shot in Sunset Acres area
The test will be held on Dec. 9.
SPD releases list of applicants approved for police chief exam
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
Dump truck driver killed in collision Amtrak train south of Amite identified, Tangipahoa sheriff says
In the early morning hours (just before 2 a.m.) on the morning of Oct. 24 in the 2000 block of...
Flare breaks children’s window, set fire to curtains; suspect sought

Latest News

Marshall Against Violence
Marshall Against Violence
Ranson Thomas, 43
ESCAPED: Sheriff’s office searching for inmate who disappeared from work detail in Coushatta
We are tracking hit and miss showers this weekend followed by a strong cold front overnight...
Strong cold front late Sunday
A Marshall Against Violence (M.A.V) wants to stop bullying in East Texas.
East Texas organization taking a stand against bullying
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...
Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state