ALERT: Woman with dementia missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.

Daisy Walker was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SPD)

Walker is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has brown eyes. Police say Walker suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Detective Holmes with the Youth Services Bureau.

