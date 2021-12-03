Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

1 person shot in Sunset Acres neighborhood

Authorities have not yet shared any further information about the victim
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres...
One person was shot in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood the night of Dec. 2, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been shot in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Authorities have not yet shared any further information about the victim.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, according to online records.

Shreveport police initially dispatched a half dozen units to the scene between Canal Boulevard and Bowie Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Four Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at the same location.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Netflix making a movie of Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
Being extradited from OK to LA is man who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend
Police, firefighters save woman threatening to jump from overpass
Police, firefighters save woman threatening to jump from overpass
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...
Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state