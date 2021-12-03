1 person shot in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person has been shot in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Authorities have not yet shared any further information about the victim.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, according to online records.

Shreveport police initially dispatched a half dozen units to the scene between Canal Boulevard and Bowie Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Four Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at the same location.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

