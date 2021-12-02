Zwolle man attempts to fight off officers after chase through neighborhood yards; suspect facing 12 new charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 27-year-old man from Zwolle is facing a handful of charges after reportedly leading police on a car chase through a neighborhood and throwing various drugs out of the window.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 1, they arrested Christopher Delane Malmay after trying to stop him for an alleged traffic violation near Billy Road off Highway 3229. Malmay reportedly refused to stop the Jaguar Type S he was driving and led officers on a pursuit through people’s yards in the neighborhood, damaging property along the way.

Christopher Delane Malmay, 27 (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officers say they saw Malmay throwing things out of the car’s window. They were eventually able to stop him and placed him in custody. Office report finding suspected marijuana and Xanax in the car and on the ground along the pursuit route.

Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)

Aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a motor vehicle

Aggravated flight from an officer

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Resisting a police officer with force or violence

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Simple criminal damage to property

Intentional littering

No vehicle license

No vehicle insurance

Illegal window tint

Aggravated assault (outstanding warrant)

Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Delane Malamay, 27. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

