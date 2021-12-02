Zwolle man attempts to fight off officers after chase through neighborhood yards; suspect facing 12 new charges
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 27-year-old man from Zwolle is facing a handful of charges after reportedly leading police on a car chase through a neighborhood and throwing various drugs out of the window.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 1, they arrested Christopher Delane Malmay after trying to stop him for an alleged traffic violation near Billy Road off Highway 3229. Malmay reportedly refused to stop the Jaguar Type S he was driving and led officers on a pursuit through people’s yards in the neighborhood, damaging property along the way.
Officers say they saw Malmay throwing things out of the car’s window. They were eventually able to stop him and placed him in custody. Office report finding suspected marijuana and Xanax in the car and on the ground along the pursuit route.
Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)
- Aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a motor vehicle
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- Resisting a police officer with force or violence
- Reckless operation of a vehicle
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Intentional littering
- No vehicle license
- No vehicle insurance
- Illegal window tint
- Aggravated assault (outstanding warrant)
