Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Zwolle man attempts to fight off officers after chase through neighborhood yards; suspect facing 12 new charges

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 27-year-old man from Zwolle is facing a handful of charges after reportedly leading police on a car chase through a neighborhood and throwing various drugs out of the window.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 1, they arrested Christopher Delane Malmay after trying to stop him for an alleged traffic violation near Billy Road off Highway 3229. Malmay reportedly refused to stop the Jaguar Type S he was driving and led officers on a pursuit through people’s yards in the neighborhood, damaging property along the way.

Christopher Delane Malmay, 27
Christopher Delane Malmay, 27(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officers say they saw Malmay throwing things out of the car’s window. They were eventually able to stop him and placed him in custody. Office report finding suspected marijuana and Xanax in the car and on the ground along the pursuit route.

Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Possession of schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)
  • Aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a motor vehicle
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • Resisting a police officer with force or violence
  • Reckless operation of a vehicle
  • Simple criminal damage to property
  • Intentional littering
  • No vehicle license
  • No vehicle insurance
  • Illegal window tint
  • Aggravated assault (outstanding warrant)
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1,...
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Delane Malamay, 27.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1,...
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Delane Malamay, 27.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1,...
Deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in a chase on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Delane Malamay, 27.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man pictured above is wanted for reportedly exposing himself in public.
Shreveport police looking for man accused of exposing himself in public
Breaking news
Caddo coroner identifies man in wheelchair who died when he was hit by SUV on a busy highway
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries
Victim fatally shot on Linwood Avenue identified
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
The Bossier City Police Department’s accident investigation unit investigated the crash and...
Female bicyclist fatally injured in Barksdale Boulevard crash
flare
RAW: Security footage captures flare shooting from car